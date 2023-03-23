Exeter Beaufort House student flats approved by council
- Published
A vacant office block in Exeter city centre is to be turned into student flats for 100 people.
Beaufort House, next to Exeter's iconic Old Firehouse pub on New North Road will contain 23 flats.
Exeter City Council planning officers approved a change of use application without it going to a committee of councillors.
Developer Lexeter LLP said the development would "potentially release housing back to local families".
All rooms will have double beds and en-suite bathrooms, with the layouts exceeding the council's minimum space requirements, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
The ground and upper floors will be reconfigured to create 107 student bedrooms in 21 self-contained student apartments and two studios, while the basement will become back-of-house facilities.
Approving the application, officers said: "The site is considered to be a suitable location, on the edge of the city centre, with good public transport links and within walking distance of the university."
Lexeter LLP, which submitted the application, said: "It is recognised that both the university and its students have a positive impact on the local economy and the cultural and social vitality of the city.
"The proposed 107 student bedrooms in the scheme will help to reduce the number of students in unmanaged properties and potentially release housing back to local families."
A student accommodation company called Campbell Property will operate and manage the building.