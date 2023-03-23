Blackdown Hills exhibition opens at Thelma Hulbert Gallery
An exhibition that retraces the steps of artists as they visited the Blackdown Hills more than 100 years ago has opened.
The hills, on the Devon and Somerset border, were once the focus of London-based painters from the Camden Town Group between 1911 and 1925.
Their work has been recaptured 100 years on by 36 contemporary artists.
The Thelma Hulbert Gallery said it provides a "fascinating insight" into the natural beauty of the area.
The gallery in Honiton, Devon, said the area's inaccessibility from modern development was one of the reasons why the "picturesque" landscape had changed little over the past 100 years.
Nick Hookway, East Devon District Council portfolio holder for tourism, sport, leisure and culture, said: "The exhibition shows how the beautiful Blackdown Hills have proved such an inspiration to artists for well over a century."
The exhibition - Paradise Found: New Visions of the Blackdown Hills - is on show at the gallery until 3 June.