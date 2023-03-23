Plymouth police given more time to question murder suspect
Police have been granted more time to detain a man arrested on suspicion of murder in Plymouth.
Officers were called to Leigham Manor Drive at 20:55 GMT on Tuesday after a crash involved a car and a pedestrian.
A 36-year-old man, from the city, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder following the death of a man.
Police said a woman, 42, had also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the pedestrian, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.
The force said a warrant of further detention had been granted by Plymouth Magistrates' Court, allowing officers to detain the suspect in custody for a further 36 hours.
Det Insp Ilona Rosson, the senior investigating officer, said: "As a result of inquiries made this morning, a second arrest has been made in relation to this investigation.
"Two people remain in police custody at this time.
"I continue to ask anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage, doorbell or CCTV footage and any relevant information, to contact police and report anything that may assist us."