Plymouth tree felling row heads to High Court
The row over the decision to cut down more than 100 trees in Plymouth will go to the High Court on Friday.
The trees in Armada Way were cleared last week as part of a redevelopment programme, despite objections from campaigners.
Plymouth City Council leader Richard Bingley signed an executive order allowing the scheme and soon after the trees were felled after dark.
Campaigners obtained an injunction which was served in the early hours.
They are hoping the injunction will remain in place to preserve about 27 trees that remain standing.
The council said last week it would seek to have the injunction lifted at today's hearing.
Mr Bingley intends to quit as leader on Monday, according to his party, the Conservatives.
