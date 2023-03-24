On-duty PC had sex with colleague in police van - misconduct hearing
An on-duty officer had sex with an off-duty colleague in a marked police van, a misconduct hearing has heard.
Stephen Athawes and Daria Krolewicz were found guilty of gross misconduct at a hearing earlier in March.
Both former PCs had left their posts before the hearing, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Supt Jo Arundale said: "Such behaviour will not be tolerated... had the officers still been serving, they would have been dismissed without notice."
'Undermined trust'
Supt Arundale, the force's head of professional standards, said: "On this occasion the behaviour of the officers fell below the standards expected within policing.
"Through their actions, the officers undermined the public's trust and confidence in the police force and did not fulfil their duties and responsibilities."
The hearing concluded on 9 March and both officers will now be submitted to the College of Policing barred list.
Mr Athawes faced allegations that on 30 May into 31 May 2021, he breached the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and duties and responsibilities.
It had been alleged he had knowingly planned to collect Ms Krolewicz, who was off-duty, without a policing purpose, which was a neglect of his duties.
It was also alleged he then engaged in sexual encounters in a marked police vehicle with her whilst he was on duty.
A third allegation also heard he falsely told his supervisor and crew mate he was on a medication run at the time, and so unavailable for response calls.
Ms Krolewicz faced allegations that on the same date she breached the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of discreditable conduct.
It had been alleged she had knowingly engaged in sexual encounters with Mr Athawes, who was on-duty, in a marked police vehicle.
Following the two-day public hearing, the panel concluded that the allegations were proven, and both had breached the expected standards of professional behaviour.
The panel determined that had the officers still been serving, they would have been dismissed without notice.