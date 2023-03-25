Police stepping up patrols in Exeter city centre
Police are stepping up patrols in Exeter in response to concerns relating to the night-time economy over violence and drug and alcohol misuse.
Sidwell Street, High Street, Fore Street, South Street and Gandy Street will see an increased police presence.
Supt Antony Hart, who heads up policing for Exeter, east, and mid Devon, said the force would "proactively pursue" those causing harm through crime.
He added the force was "committed" to keeping Exeter safe.
"This period of focused policing activity is intended to maximise and improve the safety and confidence of members of the public, including the business community and those enjoying the evening and night-time economy," Supt Hart said.
Peter Scargill, chair of Exeter Community Safety Partnership (CSP), welcomed the operation, saying: "As partners in the CSP we have, in the last two years, used government funding to improve CCTV and street lighting, to ask women in Exeter how safe they feel and, as a result, designed and published a charter which addresses those concerns.
"We have now signed up nearly 200 local businesses committed to that charter."
Mr Scargill said the partnership had successfully opened a Safe Space to help people when they felt vulnerable on a night out in the city.
He added: "We have delivered bystander intervention training to hundreds of people to give them the skills to intervene when they see people being harassed.
"We continue to work with students, encouraging them to be more considerate neighbours and we have supported community projects aimed at making the city a better place to live, work and play."
