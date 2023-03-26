Former Plymouth council leader collapses at public meeting
- Published
The former leader of Plymouth City Council has been taken to hospital after collapsing at a public meeting.
Nick Kelly - now an independent councillor for Compton ward and leader of the Independent Alliance Group - collapsed at a meeting on Saturday in Compton organised by MP Luke Pollard.
Mr Pollard released a statement confirming "one person was treated at the scene and taken to hospital".
Mr Pollard thanked emergency services for their "swift response".
The BBC has approached Plymouth City Council for comment.
