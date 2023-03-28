Knife amnesty launched by Devon and Cornwall Police
- Published
A knife amnesty has been launched by Devon and Cornwall Police to reduce the amount in circulation that could be used in a crime.
Designated amnesty bins have been positioned at all 26 police stations that have a public inquiry office.
Those with unwanted knives and blades can dispose of them without fear of prosecution until Sunday.
The force said it had one of the lowest rates of knife crime in the UK, coming 37th out of 43 forces.
During an amnesty in November 2022, more than 100 knives and blades were handed in.
Det Supt Jonathan Bancroft said the amnesty was part of a wider campaign to tackle drug dealing and supply.
He said: "We're keen to do all we can to prevent knife crime wherever possible, therefore this surrender campaign alongside increased proactive policing, will help towards making the two counties the safest place in the country.
"We know there are direct links between drug dealing, knife crime and violence which is why it is so important for us to look at these issues together and do our best to tackle them head on."
