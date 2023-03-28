Devon County Council faces legal action on adult services cuts
Devon County Council is facing legal action from a charity over plans to cut services for disabled adults.
The council wants to shut most disability day services and respite and close three drop-in centres to help cut £30m from the adult care budget.
Exeter and District Mencap Society is urging a pause on public consultations on the plans, which it claims are "seriously flawed" and may be unlawful.
Devon County Council said it would be considering its response.
The charity claims the council has failed to consult the public in a lawful manner and has breached its duty to consider the impact of the cuts on disabled people and their carers.
Bob Gaiger, a trustee of the charity, said: "We are extremely concerned that the consultations appear to be designed to justify the proposals to cut in-house services.
"The consultations and proposals are seriously flawed and provide no evidence to support the decisions that the council have taken so far.
"Parents and carers are being asked to make impossible choices without any supporting information."