Plymouth children sign up as 'Mini Police' officers
Primary school pupils have signed up to become "Mini Police" in a project aimed at building trust.
The scheme, run by Devon and Cornwall Police, sees children aged eight to 10 from more than 30 schools in Plymouth take part in various activities.
These include litter-picking, road safety awareness, care home visits or work in community gardens.
The early intervention programme is aimed at building children's confidence and trust in the police.
Pupils are given a uniform featuring a police emblem for the programme.
PC Deborah Hunt, the force's youth engagement officer, said the programme helped "bridge the gap between young people and the police".
She was helping students from Drake Primary Academy School plant wildflowers in the Keyham area of the city on Tuesday.
"I think it's a fantastic opportunity to listen to the voices of young people and give them that confidence and empower them with a sense of pride when you give them a uniform to do something and work in their wider community," she said.
Jo Raiman, from the school, said some of her pupils had not even met a police officer before joining the programme.
"It's really developing positive relationships for the children, the police and the wider community around us here in Keyham," she said.