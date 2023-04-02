'Real hero' WW2 veteran and RAF pilot dies aged 101
A World War Two veteran and former RAF Bomber Command pilot has died at the age of 101.
Flt Lt Fred Hill, who was originally from Yorkshire but lived in Devon since 1973, joined the RAF aged 18 in 1939.
During his time in the RAF, Mr Hill held several different roles, including serving two tours in Bomber Command.
At the end of the war, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross - awarded for "acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement in flight".
Born in 1921, Mr Hill had a brother who died in infancy, and two sisters. His father was a miner and had been injured in a coal mine, and the family ran a fish and chip shop.
Mr Hill's family said he was "a real hero".
He flew a total of 87 operational missions, accumulating more than 1,900 hours of military flying, spread over seven aircraft types.
They included 23 operations to what was then the most heavily-defended city in western Europe: Berlin.
In 1942, Mr Hill married his wife Roma.
They had two sons, Wyn, born on 14 August 1943, and then Nicholas, born 21 May 1948.
He left the RAF in 1946 and became a teacher.
The family lived in Kenya for more than 10 years and Mr Hill then taught in schools in Blackpool and Hampshire before moving to Devon in 1973, where he was headmaster at Tamar High School in Plymouth.
Mr Hill's son Wyn had two daughters and one son, but died in 2001.
His wife Roma died in 2009, and his son Nicholas passed away in 2021.
After the death of his wife, Mr Hill lived in residential homes and, most recently, the Lodge Care Home in Exeter.
Mr Hill, who leaves behind three grandchildren and four great grandchildren, died on 9 March.
His funeral is due to be held on Monday.
