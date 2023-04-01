'Boy in the Tent' Max Woosey prepares for last night under canvas
A record-breaking teenager known as the "Boy in the Tent" is preparing to spend his last night under canvas.
Inspired by a family friend who died of cancer, Max Woosey, 13, has raised more than £750,000 for North Devon Hospice.
He has spent every night sleeping in a tent since starting his marathon camping mission just over three years ago at his home in Braunton, Devon.
His last night, on Saturday, will be after a special one-day festival and camp-out at Devon's Broomhill Estate.
Max's epic camp-out started when he was 10 following the death of family friend Rick Abbot in February 2020.
Max, who was granted the British Empire Medal in 2022, said he thought he had gone through about 15 tents since starting his challenge.
Through storms, snow, hail, torrential rain and baking sun, he has stuck it out.
"The "worst night" was when his tent collapsed in heavy rain and high winds at midnight, he said.
He stayed put in the collapsed shelter as he "couldn't find another tent to pitch up."
Along the way, the rugby fan has also camped out at the Exeter Chiefs' Sandy Park stadium and pitched up in the garden of 10 Downing Street, meeting the then-prime minister, Boris Johnson.
He told BBC News it had been "the best three years of my life" after he "only set out to have an adventure and raise £100".
The teenager was officially confirmed as a Guinness World Record holder for the most money raised by camping last month.
His mother Rachael said he had started contemplating packing up his sleeping bag since Christmas, saying he had decided "three years was enough and he wanted to focus on other things".
