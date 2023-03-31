Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Plymouth
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has visited Plymouth after launching Labour's local election campaign.
Among the places he visited were the Burts Snacks factory and City College.
"We are absolutely determined to build on what we have in rural areas and, of course, we've got to build back trust," he said.
He also said he would "get round the table with the EU" to tackle export problems for those in the fishing industry.
