Exeter boxing club helps people with depression and PTSD
- Published
A former international martial artist has set up a "fight club" to try to help people struggling with their mental health.
Andy Costello founded Project Mayhem - a mixed martial arts club on the outskirts of Exeter - in 2011.
Mr Costello started offering free boxing classes to people after struggling with his own mental health for the first time during lockdown.
He said he missed the endorphin rush of combative sport.
Mr Costello said: "I was staring at walls, I wasn't even going outside, and I mean I thought, mental health, depression, anxiety was something I was immune to, I didn't really understand it.
"Suddenly I thought oh my god, this is no joke."
Mr Costello said he felt "emotional" about being able to help others.
"The results are so heart-warming, you know when I see the success stories, you know, I get emotional about it.
"People have lost weight, we've got people in the ring, they've got to focus, they're feeling good, feeling fitter, they can see the progress in the gym, you know, I love doing it."
Dominic Alford was the victim of an acid attack in 2017 and lost his sight in one eye.
He said the thought of possibly going completely blind exacerbated his PTSD.
Mr Alford said the free boxing lessons had helped him to "find a purpose again".
"Having a routine, getting my fitness back up, finding myself again. For me, it was a really good way to cure my post traumatic stress disorder," he said.
Mr Costello said anyone struggling with their mental health was welcome to come along to the free boxing sessions, currently held on Mondays and Thursdays at 11:00 BST.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.