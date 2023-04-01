Bigbury on Sea to Plymouth bus route cut is criticised
Users of a discontinued bus service between a village and a city have criticised it being shelved.
The weekly 875 from Bigbury on Sea to Plymouth was operated by Tally Ho for Devon County Council until Friday, but the company has handed back the contract, blaming a lack of drivers.
Former passengers said the 20-mile (35km) link had been lifeline.
The council said it had not been able to find another operator, but had put in place some alternatives.
Pam Trundle, who has lived in Bigbury for for 30 years and was regular on the Friday-only service said it was "devastating" the city centre route had stopped this week.
She said: "The banks in Plymouth, shops are in Plymouth. [And] this is a community thing, we [regular passengers] all know each other."
Tally Ho said it had "advertised extensively" for drivers for a year but it had "not been able to solve the problem".
It said: "In recent months, the pressures have become intolerable and we simply cannot continue. There is no other reason for our decision."
Devon County Council said it had not been able to find another operator, but alternatives were in place, including a taxi scheme to the town of Modbury, where passengers could travel on to Plymouth.