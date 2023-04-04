St Luke's Chapel in Exeter in £1.2m renovation project
A major project to refurbish an Exeter church is due to begin.
The £1.2m renovation of St Luke's Chapel in Exeter is expected to take about six months to complete.
Built in 1863 as part of the St Luke's Church of England Teacher Training College, the chapel was hit by a bomb in 1942 and was rebuilt in 1952.
The renovation project will be funded by the St Luke's College Foundation and the city's university.
The project includes plans to improve accessibility by providing level access to all parts of the chapel on the Heavitree Road end of the University of Exeter's St Luke's Campus.
Work will also increase capacity to the lounge area, and create a new one-to-one space for chaplaincy meetings, along with a new upstairs room which can be used for a range of education and arts activities.
The Reverend Hannah Alderson, Lazenby Chaplain at the University of Exeter, said: "I'm really excited that the project is under way.
"Buildings tell a story, and we want our story to be one of welcome.
"All members of our university community are welcome at St Luke's Chapel, whether they are using it for prayer or contemplation, or as a place to reflect on the joys and challenges of university life, or to meet with others."