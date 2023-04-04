Fund appeal for Plymouth women trauma and abuse shelter
A women's charity in Plymouth has launched an appeal to raise funds for a women-only accommodation service for those affected by trauma and abuse.
Trevi has launched its Blossom Appeal to provide a safe space for women in the centre of Plymouth.
It said the service would accommodate up to nine women across three floors, providing a "homely space" and an enclosed back garden to aid recovery.
Trevi CEO Hannah Shead said the centre would support women in need.
She said: "For some women, Blossom will be the first place that they experience what a real home is like.
"With the help of our local community, we can ensure that Blossom is designed, decorated and furnished to be a warm, homely and welcoming space with thought put into all the finishing touches so that women feel valued and loved."
The charity, which runs three other centres, has raised £405,000 of its £615,000 target to purchase and refurbish the Blossom property.
