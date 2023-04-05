Salcombe named UK's most expensive seaside town
- Published
Britain's most expensive seaside town is Salcombe in Devon - with an average house price of more than £1.2m in 2022, according to Halifax.
Salcombe overtook Sandbanks, in Dorset, which was the priciest seaside spot in 2021.
According to the bank's analysis, seven of the top 10 most expensive seaside spots were in Devon and Cornwall.
The least expensive seaside location was Greenock, Scotland, where the average house price is £97,608.
The bank analysed house price data for 209 coastal locations across England, Wales and Scotland in the 12 months to December 2022.
House hunters
Situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty, Salcombe's main attraction is the picturesque estuary that forms the town's extensive waterfront, making it a popular place for water activities.
It is also favoured by ramblers who are drawn to the area's steep coastal paths.
According to the Halifax study, the cost of coastal homes across the UK increased by 56% between 2012 and 2022, from £195,509 to £304,460.
During the early months of the Covid pandemic, coastal and rural locations were particularly popular as house hunters looked for properties with more space.
Many of the most expensive seaside locations were found along the coastline of southern England, in areas popular with second homeowners.
Back in 2012 the average house price in Salcombe, at £558,538, was less than half the typical 2022 value.
Other locations where house prices have at least doubled over the past decade include Margate and Westgate-on-Sea in Kent.
By the end of 2022, a home in Margate cost 109% more, on average, than it did in 2012, rising from £146,276 to £305,191.
The average cost of a property in Westgate-on-Sea doubled, from £154,686 to £308,764.
'Broad spectrum'
Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director at Halifax, said owning a home by the sea was an "aspiration" for many.
"But this comes at a price in many locations and Britain's most expensive seaside spot, Salcombe in Devon, will set buyers back over £1.2m on average," she said.
"When we delve deeper into the cost of Britain's seaside homes it's clear that there is a broad spectrum in house prices."
She said second home ownership "undoubtedly" played a role in driving up house prices in desirable locations.
"While house prices in any location are driven by factors such as supply and demand and interest rates, there are also socio-economic factors at play," she said.
"Some of these factors are more acute in Britain's coastal communities and many British towns most in need of investment also sit near the shore."
Halifax used Land Registry data covering England and Wales in addition to figures from the Registers of Scotland for the study.
The 10 most expensive seaside towns in Britain, according to Halifax analysis
1. Salcombe, Devon, South West - £1,244,025
2. Sandbanks, Dorset, South West - £952,692
3. Aldeburgh, Suffolk, East of England - £794,492
4. Padstow, Cornwall, South West - £790,847
5. Lymington, Hampshire, South East - £663,474
6. Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, South East - £611,816
7. Dartmouth, Devon, South West - £567,985
8. Kingsbridge, Devon, South West - £556,659
9. Wadebridge, Cornwall, South West - £548,669
10. Budleigh Salterton, Devon, South West - £537,681
The 10 least expensive seaside towns in Britain, according to Halifax analysis
1. Greenock, Inverclyde, Scotland - £97,608
2. Girvan, Ayrshire, Scotland - £105,410
3. Millport, Ayrshire, Scotland - £111,381
4. Invergordon, Ross and Cromarty, Scotland - £114,962
5. Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Scotland - £116,414
6. Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland, North East - £117,663
7. Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland - £117,884
8. Wick, Caithness, Scotland - £124,857
9. Thurso, Caithness, Scotland - £126,716
10. Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, Scotland - £129,348
The 10 seaside towns with the biggest increases between 2012 and 2022, according to Halifax analysis
1. Salcombe, Devon, South West, £1,244,025 - 123%
2. Margate, Kent, South East, £305,191 -109%
3. Westgate-on-Sea, Kent, South East, £308,764 - 100%
=4. Birchington, Kent, South East, £386,040 - 98%
=4. Aldeburgh, Suffolk, East of England, £794,492 - 98%
=6. Deal, Kent, South East, £391,325 - 97%
=6. Ramsgate, Kent, South East, £307,737 - 97%
=6. Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, South East, £611,816 - 97%
9. Whitstable, Kent, South East, £483,692 - 95%
=10. Padstow, Cornwall, South West, £790,847 - 94%
=10. Burnham-On-Crouch, Essex, East of England, £418,609 - 94%