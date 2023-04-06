Devon rail lines closed after person hit by train
A rail operator is warning of delays in Devon due to a person being hit by a train.
Great Western Railway said all lines were blocked between Exmouth and Exeter St Davids and all services to and from these stations would be cancelled.
National Rail said rail replacement buses were requested between the two stations. Passengers can use their rail ticket on Stagecoach bus route 57.
It said disruption was expected until at least 09:30 BST.
