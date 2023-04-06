Sailor rescued from 'unforgiving' seas near Hartland

RescueDave Riley/RNLI
The yacht lost power and its sails in rough weather

The RNLI is reminding sailors of the importance of having an emergency plan after a dramatic rescue in rough seas.

The charity said a lone sailor issued a distress call after his yacht lost power and its sails off Hartland on the north Devon coast on 31 March.

Lifeboats from Appledore and Clovelly and a HM Coastguard helicopter responded.

The RNLI said crews battled 6m (20ft) waves and wind gusts of more than 50mph to rescue the yachtsman.

It said it attempted to tow the boat back but volunteers opted instead to anchor the vessel and take the sailor off due to the challenging conditions.

Kieran Nolan-Jones, senior coastal operations officer for north Devon, said: "It is an important reminder of needing a method to call for help in an emergency situation.

"The seas can be very unforgiving of those that do not prepare."

