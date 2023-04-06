Man suffers burns in Torquay speed boat fire

Boat fireDonna Chasteau
The vessel was totally destroyed by fire

A man has been taken to hospital with burns after a fire broke out on a speed boat in a Devon harbour.

Crews were called to the fire in Torquay inner harbour at about 08:40 BST, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but the vessel was said to be totally destroyed.

A man was taken to hospital with superficial burns, the fire service said.

Firefighters said the incident was believed to be accidental.

Donna Chasteau
A man suffered superficial burns in the fire

