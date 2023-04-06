Man suffers burns in Torquay speed boat fire
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital with burns after a fire broke out on a speed boat in a Devon harbour.
Crews were called to the fire in Torquay inner harbour at about 08:40 BST, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze but the vessel was said to be totally destroyed.
A man was taken to hospital with superficial burns, the fire service said.
Firefighters said the incident was believed to be accidental.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.