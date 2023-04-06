Sidmouth arson: Police appeal over council building blaze
- Published
A suspected arsonist was seen at a derelict building four days before it burned down, police say.
The former headquarters of East Devon District Council in Sidmouth were destroyed by fire in the early hours of 30 March.
Police said a fire was started at the same location on 26 March with a man spotted at the scene.
Officers believe the incidents are linked and are appealing for witnesses of either incident to get in touch.
A small fire at Knowle House on Knowle Drive was reported on 26 March which was extinguished by the fire service with little damage being caused.
A witness reported seeing a man at the scene, who was described as a white male in his early 20s, of medium build with dark hair and wearing camouflage trousers.
The blaze on 30 March at the same location is thought to have started at about 02:30 BST with the fire service called at about 04:10.
The derelict building was due to be demolished and turned into a care home, retirement complex and affordable housing by developer McCarthy Stone.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.