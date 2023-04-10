Police investigate sexual assault in Exeter park
- Published
Devon and Cornwall Police is investigating the sexual assault of a woman in a park in Exeter.
Officers are undertaking searches around the Ludwell Valley Park area of Exeter after a report of a sexual assault on Sunday.
Det Supt Jon Bancroft said a scene guard was in place in the park.
He said the force would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area between 14:00 and 16:00 BST on Sunday.
Mr Bancroft said specialist trained officers would continue to support the victim.
