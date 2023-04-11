Arson attack at Derriford Hospital investigated by police
Firefighters were called to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth after a fire which they said was started deliberately.
Crews from the Plymouth area were sent to the hospital at about 18:00 BST on Monday, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
The fire was out on arrival said the fire service which has handed the investigation to Devon and Cornwall Police.
CCTV footage is being examined by police, the fire service added.
No further details have been released.
