Student train death: Improvements made after Plymouth death probe, says BTP
British Transport Police (BTP) said improvements had been made after mistakes were made in an investigation into the death of a student.
University of Plymouth architecture student Romello McCook, 22, was fatally struck by a train in September 2018.
His family complained about how BTP conducted the investigation and police also criticised the investigation.
BTP said the senior investigator in the case would work with their supervisor on "what went wrong".
BTP outlined the changes in a letter sent to the parents of Mr McCook, from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, after a misconduct hearing for the senior investigator in the case.
Mr McCook was found dead next to rail tracks at Laira in the city early on 30 September.
He had been seen by a train driver walking along the rail track, an inquest heard.
A toxicology report revealed Mr McCook, who had been out with friends, had "nearly fatal" levels of alcohol in his system and the coroner said there were no suspicious circumstances around the death.
Mr McCook's family said the death had "conveniently been written off as an accident" by the BTP investigator and the family had been "ignored".
BTP said in the letter to Mr McCook's parents that a BTP misconduct hearing had concluded that investigator would "work with their supervisor to reflect and learn on what went wrong, what was not good enough and seek to ensure that this does not happen again".
Among the changes were:
- Reporting of all railway fatalities on BTP's crime and incident recording system
- "Clear identified lines of communication" with family members of the deceased
- Improved supervision of investigators
The report concluded that the investigator "would be required to undertake significant reflective practice" and there was "significant organisational learning" for BTP and "the vast majority of this learning has now been addressed by the Force".
BTP said in a statement: "As a result of this investigation, we have made a number of important changes to our investigations into fatalities on the railway.
"This includes an improved structure of supervision and better recording of fatalities on our crime recording system.
"Every single death on the railway is one too many and the thoughts of us all remain with Mr McCook's family and loved ones."
