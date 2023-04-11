Dog 'addicted to alcohol' a first for Devon animal trust
Staff at an animal shelter in Devon have been caring for a dog they believe had become addicted to alcohol.
Two dogs were initially taken in by Woodside Animal Welfare Trust, in Plympton, after their owner passed away.
Soon after arriving at the shelter, the dogs began showing signs of alcohol withdrawal - something staff said was a "first" for them.
One of the dogs passed away, while the other required intensive care.
Staff at the shelter believe the dogs' previous owner could have been a heavy drinker.
Woodside staff said shortly after arriving at the shelter, the dogs began repeatedly fitting.
An on-site vet was able to administer emergency care, but one of the dogs, named Georgie, passed away.
The other dog, named Coco, required around the clock care at the trust's special care unit.
The two-year-old Labrador cross spent four weeks sedated, and has now made a full recovery.
Kirstin Stone, who works at the animal shelter, said Coco had been "monitored thoroughly" throughout his recovery.
She said: "Coco has been monitored thoroughly, with hourly checks, [it was] a long process, but he was so good during it, he's very well-behaved."
'Process of elimination'
Staff at Woodside were uncertain of the circumstances which led to the dogs becoming addicted to alcohol.
Ms Stone said "a process of elimination" led staff to believe the dogs could have been showing symptoms of alcohol withdrawal.
She said: "It could be that just after, like say, the owner's had a drink and they've just gone to sleep, and the dogs may have drank it, but we just don't know.
"We do know that they were very, very well loved, and very well looked after, because he's, he's very well-trained, and he loves cuddles."
The Labrador cross is now looking for a new home, and staff at Woodside said "someone who is home quite a lot" would need to adopt the dog.
