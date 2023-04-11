Man falls 15ft into ship tank at Devonport Dockyard, says fire service
A man has fallen 15ft (4.5m) into a tank within a ship, a fire service has said.
Emergency services were called to Devonport Dockyard, Plymouth, at 13:39 BST, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fire, ambulance, and Hazardous Area Response Team crews are at the scene and the incident is ongoing, the fire service said.
The BBC has approached South Western Ambulance Service for comment.
No further details have been released.
