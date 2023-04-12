Investigation launched after man injured in Devonport Dockyard fall
The injuries of a man who fell 15ft (4.5m) into a ship's tank at Devonport Dockyard are not life-threatening, it has been confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the dockyard, in Plymouth, at 13:24 BST on Tuesday.
The man was working at the dockyard on behalf of Kaefer, which said a full investigation was under way.
Kaefer said its primary concern was "providing support to the employee and all those involved in the incident".
A spokesperson for the company said: "There was a swift response by the on-site Kaefer team, the client team at the location, and the emergency services, with the individual taken to hospital for further treatment on non-life-threatening injuries."
It also thanked the response of its team onsite and the emergency services.
