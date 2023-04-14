Heightened police presence for Devon derby
People in Exeter can expect a "heightened police presence" around Saturday's key football match between Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle.
The League One fixture kicks off at midday at St James Park.
The match is sold out and Devon and Cornwall Police have put measures in place to minimise the risk of any problems.
The officer in charge said they want the match "to be remembered for what takes place on the pitch".
Supt Tom Holmes said they are working with the British Transport Police and the football clubs to "deliver a safe and friendly community event".
"The match at Home Park in October was one of the best matches of the season and was a credit to both clubs, and that is the aim for the match at St James Park this Saturday; to be remembered for what takes place on the pitch.
St James Road, behind the away end, will be closed on match day from 10:30 to 15:00 BST to allow for the away fans coaches to drop-off, park and pick up fans at full time.
Pubs in and around the area will be open as usual, with Wetherspoons not serving alcohol before 11:30.
St Anne's Well is currently the only pub in the area that will welcome Plymouth Argyle fans prior to kick-off.
The police said they would also be operating at surrounding train stations on matchday.
Supt Holmes added: "Our public can expect to see a heightened police presence across the city centre this Saturday and my officers will be there to ensure a safe and peaceful match.
"Whilst the majority of fans will be in attendance to cheer their side on and to enjoy the match, there can be a small minority looking to cause disorder and we will be swift and robust in dealing with anyone intent on causing trouble."
Plymouth Argyle are currently second in the table, and in need of a win to keep up their hopes of gaining automatic promotion.
Exeter City are 12th in the table, 30 points behind their Devon rivals, in their first season back in the division since gaining promotion from League Two last year.