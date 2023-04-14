Devon MPs respond to plan for stricter rules on holiday lets
MPs in Devon have responded to proposals for stricter rules on holiday lets in tourism hotspots.
Ministers launched a consultation on plans where homeowners would need planning permission before converting buildings into short-term holiday lets.
It is part of government plans aimed at easing housing problems.
Conservatives Simon Jupp and Anthony Mangnall said the proposals would help to strike a "better balance" between holiday lets and long-term rentals.
Mr Jupp, MP for East Devon, said the county needed "strong communities all year round, not ghost towns half the year".
Totnes MP Mr Mangnall said the measures would "provide local control over the future of our towns, villages and coastal communities".
However, North Devon's Conservative MP, Selaine Saxby said while it was welcome, other action was needed to lure landlords back to long-term rentals.
She said: "We need more homes for local families, but there is no point building if those properties are just instantly made into holiday lets, we need to use the housing stock we have more effectively and find ways to encourage more long-term landlords back to North Devon."
Labour MPs Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport) and Ben Bradshaw (Exeter) both criticised the government for scrapping housebuilding targets.
"If the Government is serious about tackling the housing crisis in the South West, it must also fix the surge in second homes and build more genuinely affordable homes," Mr Pollard said.
Mr Bradshaw said plans would do "little to address the affordability problem in places like Salcombe and elsewhere in Devon".
MP for Tiverton and Honiton, Lib Dem Richard Foord said the plans were "too late" for communities already "hollowed out" by the "free for all" on holiday lets.
"We need to see real action to protect houses in our towns and villages from being snapped up as investment opportunities, rather than the quality homes that local people need," he said.
