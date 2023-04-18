Appeal after altercation outside Plymouth club
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation outside a nightclub in Plymouth.
Officers were called to Club Jesters in Union Street on Sunday at 03:30 BST to reports that four men had been assaulted and sustained stab wounds.
Two people were taken to hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening, the force said.
Devon and Cornwall Police is asking people with any information to contact them.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.