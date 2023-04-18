Police operation sees 43 arrests in four weeks in Exeter
A police operation to tackle anti-social behaviour has seen 43 arrests in Exeter in four weeks, police have said.
They are launching on different dates, with the latest beginning on 24 April in Falmouth.
Supt Antony Hart said the force would "look at the evidence, look at the benefits" and then "introduce further phases" of the operation.
In Exeter, there were also 33 stop and searches, five weapons seized, and 14 instances of drugs seized.
