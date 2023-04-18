Police operation sees 43 arrests in four weeks in Exeter

A photo of Exeter
Operation Loki was launched on 20 March in Exeter

A police operation to tackle anti-social behaviour has seen 43 arrests in Exeter in four weeks, police have said.

Operation Loki was launched on 20 March in Exeter. Similar operations covered Torquay, Plymouth and Truro.

They are launching on different dates, with the latest beginning on 24 April in Falmouth.

Supt Antony Hart said the force would "look at the evidence, look at the benefits" and then "introduce further phases" of the operation.

In Exeter, there were also 33 stop and searches, five weapons seized, and 14 instances of drugs seized.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.