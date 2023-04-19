Man in 80s suffers chest injuries in two-car crash near Tiverton
A man in his 80s has suffered serious injuries in a crash.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the collision, which happened at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday, involved two cars on the A396, near Bickleigh Bridge, Tiverton, Devon.
The man, left trapped in his car, was freed by firefighters before being airlifted to hospital in Plymouth with a chest injury, police said.
The road was closed, with the vehicles being recovered by 20:35.
The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, officers added.
