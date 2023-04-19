A379 Kingsbridge crash: Motorcyclist killed in crash named
A motorcyclist who died in a collision with a car on a main road has been named by police as Brett Scott.
Mr Scott, 59, from Kingsbridge, Devon, died at the scene of the crash on the A379 near his home town on 14 April, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
The force is seeking witnesses to the collision which happened at about 14:20 BST between Kingsbridge and Bantham Cross.
A 64-year-old woman in the car suffered minor injuries, said officers.
