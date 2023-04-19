Police sergeant David Stansbury in court charged with rape on duty
- Published
A police officer has appeared in court charged with the rape of a woman while on duty.
Sgt David Stansbury, 42, from Ilminster in Somerset, made a brief appearance at Bristol Magistrates' Court charged with three counts of raping a woman in Plymouth.
The court heard the offences allegedly occurred between 23 October and 30 November 2009.
Wearing a suit and tie, Sgt Stansbury stood to confirm his name and address.
He was granted unconditional bail and is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 10 May.
Sgt Stansbury is a serving officer with Hertfordshire Police and has been suspended from duty.
He served with Devon and Cornwall Police between 2009 and 2011.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.