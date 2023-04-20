Devon vet, 83, among oldest to take on London Marathon
- Published
An 83-year-old Devon man has overcome major health challenges to join the most senior athletes signed up for the London Marathon this weekend.
Edmund Shillabeer underwent bladder cancer surgery among other issues, while training to speed-walk the 26.2-mile (42.1km) race.
The Plymouth veterinary surgeon is among just 20 registered octogenarians, according to race statistics.
"I'm glad to be fit enough to be contemplating it," he said.
"If I feel a pulse when I wake up I know it's going to be a good day, after some of the health challenges I've endured."
Mr Shillabeer, who started Harwell Veterinary Centre in Peverell in 1970, added: "But I would like to think that if you invest in your own health you are giving your body the best chance of surviving challenges and staying fit and I've recovered well enough to contemplate the London marathon at 83, plus full time work."
In his last speed-walk marathon in 2018, he took five hours and 59 minutes, but because of the health concerns Mr Shillabeer believes he could take twice that time, on Sunday.
He trains up to seven times a week over distances of between 2km and 26km, starting from Coypool in Plymouth.
His border collie Gyp often joins him.
He is set to be the most senior member of the team to raise money for the Soldiers', Sailors' and Airmen's Families Association (SSAFA).
However, it has been a tough few years for Mr Shillabeer, in the build-up to the race.
In July 2019, he was injured when a horse stepped on his heel.
Then the Covid pandemic struck, resulting in business challenges, which were followed by to a stress-induced gastric ulcer and anaemia, he said.
Then during surgery, bladder cancer was detected before being successfully treated, and Mr Shillabeer has bounced back.
After running his first marathon in 1972 in three hours 11 minutes, he switched to speed walking the following year - and has completed more than 25 marathons overall.
The father of three once came fourth in the European 20km race walking championships.
