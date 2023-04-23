Guernsey Little Chapel: Better accessibility is needs, says new chairman
Plans have been unveiled to improve accessibility at Guernsey's famous Little Chapel.
Andrew Warren, the new chairman at the Little Chapel Foundation, said he wants both to preserve the building and help more people reach it.
He said he hoped a pathway can be built from the car park to the chapel.
Mr Warren said a fundraising campaign will be launched but expects the project will be "reliant on a couple of big donations".
He told the BBC his personal history "goes back a long way" with the chapel and said some of his grandmother's broken crockery is cemented into the wall.
He said: "We've already had some railings installed to help people up the steps which are quite steep, but we would ideally like to run a pathway from the car park at the entrance all the way to the top end of the Little Chapel so that everybody can have access to it."
He added that there were plans to improve community engagement: "We want to get people involved in actually maintaining the surrounding area so the gardens around it.
"We're looking to develop some educational materials so when schools visit then they have activities they can do while they're on site."
