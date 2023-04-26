Torquay v Wrexham: Fans warned ahead of sold-out match
Police have urged fans of Wrexham AFC and Torquay United to behave responsibly when the sides meet in Devon on Saturday.
The sell-out final league game of the season takes place at Torquay's ground at Plainmoor from 17:00.
Officers said they were expecting the area to be very busy and there would be a heightened police presence.
Devon and Cornwall Police urged fans without a ticket not to try and attend the match.
Torquay United will be battling to save themselves from possible relegation from the National League.
A jubilant Wrexham side have already claimed the top spot in the National League under the guidance of celebrity owners, the Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Wrexham fans would be turned away from pubs in the St Marychurch area of the town and venues near the ground.
Away fans in the home ends of the stadium are also likely to be ejected, it added.
Ch Insp Ben Asprey, the officer in charge, said plans were in place to ensure a safe and peaceful match.
"Our public can expect to see a heightened police presence in Torquay on match day," he said.
"Whilst the majority of fans in attendance are a credit to their respective clubs, we will be swift and robust in dealing with anyone who causes trouble; these individuals run the risk of being ejected, arrested, and winding up with a football banning order."
Sgt Dave Curtis, from the force's licencing team, advised Wrexham fans to contact pubs and bars prior to attending.
"We appreciate that there is a huge amount of excitement around Wrexham AFC at this time, and that many of their fans are heading to the area this weekend as they want to be part of this event, even if they do not have a ticket," he said.
"For those fans, there are many pubs and bars in the area that are welcoming of all football fans, this includes some of the bars and pubs in The Strand and Harbourside area of the town."
Wrexham's clash against Torquay in 2021 was the first home game Reynolds and McElhenney attended after buying the club.