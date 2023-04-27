Local elections 2023: Torbay voters have their say on election issues
- Published
Ahead of the local elections on 4 May, BBC News spoke to people in Torbay about what mattered to them.
The issues canvassed included potholes, student accommodation and what the council is doing on street-cleaning.
For Torquay's Debbie Headley, the biggest issue confronting her was the availability of housing for local people.
She believes too many buildings have been converted to accommodation for students, reducing the overall housing supply and pushing people out of the market.
"The locals are the people that built this place and I think we've got a lot of people coming and buying buildings and turning them into student accommodation and the local people are being pushed out," she said.
She said a priority for the council should be "listening to what the locals say".
"I think it's really unfair and it's a struggle. We're not rich, it would be nice if the council gave something back to the community," she added.
"I love living here but I'm not very politically switched on but common sense will tell you a lot of people are suffering and we need to see the council do more."
Jim Baker, from Paignton, said he was concerned the town's high street was in decline and needed regeneration.
Mr Baker, who has lived in Paignton for 30 years, said residents were paying more council tax but he believed the town was not improving.
"We've seen how as a place it's deteriorating," he said.
"We feel the council are not doing their job properly - it is as simple as that. We're paying a lot of money."
He said he felt too much money was being directed to Torquay.
"We get money to spend on the high street, revamping it all, but nothing seems to go down in Paignton. It all seems to be going into Torquay, which is something we feel is wrong," he said.
Other local people the BBC spoke to believed the council should focus on issues including improving road conditions and reducing parking charges.
John Richards, who has lived in Paignton for 50 years, said parking charges in the town were "disgusting".
He said he pays £1.30 for 30 minutes, which didn't give him enough time to walk his dog on the beach.
"By the time you get the dog out the car and get half way down the road you're done," he said.
"I feel ripped off."
Anne Hall said issues like keeping the streets clean would ensure tourists would keep visiting.
"They don't keep [cleaning] up in the winter," she said.
"We still have visitors in the winter... keep up the street cleaning and make it a pleasant place for people to come to."
Angela Grove said potholes and the rising cost of living were "very worrying" problems for her.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.