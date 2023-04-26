South West Water fined more than £2.1m over sewage pollution
- Published
South West Water (SWW) has been fined more than £2.1m after admitting causing pollution in Devon and Cornwall.
The water company previously pleaded guilty to 13 counts of unauthorised releases and breaches of environmental permits at Plymouth Magistrates Court.
The charges relate to a number of incidents dating back to 2016 at sewage treatment works and pumping stations in the two counties.
The company was fined a total of £2,150,000 on Wednesday.
It admitted six offences of illegal discharge activities, and seven offences of contravening environmental permit conditions.
The charges relate to incidents at sewage treatment works and pumping stations, including Crediton and Kilmington in Devon and Lostwithiel, Torpoint and Watergate Bay in Cornwall.