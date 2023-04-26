Plymouth: Hit-and-run driver leaves man seriously injured
- Published
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a man with serious injuries after a collision in Plymouth.
The Plymouth man, aged in his 30s, was hit on the Tamerton Foliot road at about 15:45 GMT on Sunday 19 March, said the Devon and Cornwall force.
The vehicle, described as a dark-coloured SUV, failed to stop and left in the direction of Tamerton Foliot.
The victim, who had a broken ankle and leg injuries, flagged down another motorist who took him to hospital.
Officers are seeking witnesses to the collision.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have relevant CCTV or doorbell footage or any driver who may have captured the incident on dashcam.
