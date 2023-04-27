Felled trees clean-up delayed, Plymouth City Council says
- Published
A clean-up of felled trees on Plymouth's Armada Way has been postponed due to concerns about nesting birds.
Plymouth City Council (PCC) had planned to start removing the remains of the felled trees on Thursday evening.
But it said campaigners who won an injunction had raised several points about the potential impact on birds.
The council's independent ecologist has requested more time to investigate further.
Council contractors carrying out work for a regeneration plan were forced to stop felling the 110 trees in the early hours of 15 March due to a High Court injunction.
'We have no choice'
Giles Perritt, the council's assistant chief executive, said: "Clearly this is disappointing - and frustrating - but we have to abide by the very clear instruction of the court following the injunction and ensure we are not breaking the law surrounding the protection of nesting birds.
"We were intending to carry out the clean-up work as soon as the trees were felled, before we moved into the heart of the bird nesting season. The injunction stopped us doing this.
"We will continue to work with our independent ecologist and hope to resume the clean-up work as soon as possible."
Ali White, from Save the Trees of Armada Way (Straw), said the group's concerns about the protection of wildlife were guided by expert advice.
Campaigners highlighted a bird survey, naming a number of birds that have been sighted singing, foraging or entering the area.
"They had serious concerns over removing the felled trees at night, during nesting season, given the level or bird activity in the brash," she said.
"If the council's expert decides that the proposed method for removing the felled trees is not adequate then it is wholly up to him and PCC to agree on a new method," she added.
"They do not have to have agreement from us," she said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.