Local Elections 2023: Tory MP Steve Double speaks about party's campaign
A Conservative MP has been speaking about the party's local election campaign in the South West.
Steve Double, the MP for St Austell and Newquay, said the party had "shown its commitment to the South West" through various funding schemes since taking office in 2010.
He said there would be further "opportunities ahead" for councils to apply for Levelling Up funding.
Voters across Devon will choose new councillors on 4 May.
There are no elections in Cornwall.
