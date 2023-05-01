Officer picked for Coronation predicts goosebumps
Three officers from Devon and Cornwall Police have been chosen to taken part in the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
They are Det Insp Marie Daykin, Det Con John Greathead and Response Constable Sophie Crawford.
The chosen trio will join officers from forces across the country lining the ceremonial route.
Det Insp Daykin said it was was a "huge honour".
Det Insp Daykin, a member of the force's public protection unit, added: "My grandmother was a true royalist, so I'll be thinking of her on the day and no doubt I will have goosebumps seeing the Golden State Coach as the King's Procession passes.
"My children will be at home watching, and hopefully they'll see that I was part of this historic occasion and they'll be proud too."
'Do us proud'
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said the three officers would "represent forces across the South West".
He added: "I know they will do us proud.
"Occasions like this come round once in a lifetime, so I expect they will come away with many memories to treasure."
ACC Mayhew added: "This will be a significant occasion for UK policing and we're happy to help our colleagues in London deal with what is expected to be the biggest public event of the year."
The three named officers will be part of the ceremonial process, but Devon and Cornwall will also be sending a contingent of officers to work in the capital on the day.
They will include officers from the specialist firearms and dog teams as well as drivers and local officers, the force said.
