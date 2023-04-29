Dartmoor Ten Tors: Thousands set off on two-day trek
Almost 2,500 teenagers in 400 teams have set off on two days of trekking on Dartmoor in the Ten Tors challenge.
The teams are navigating routes of 35, 45 or 55 miles (56, 72 or 88km) over the northern half of the moor.
Participants self-guide themselves to 10 check points and carry everything they need.
The Jubilee Challenge is also under way for more than 400 young people with challenging conditions who complete one of several routes.
The teams taking part in the 61st Ten Tors started with the firing of two cannons by army organisers.
Teams streamed off onto the moor from the start at Okehampton Camp, which teams will return to on Sunday for the finish.
Dartmoor ranger Ron Steemson said: "It's down to them now, after all that that training and practice that they've done over the last four to five months.
"They will be working together as a team to get round the route they have been given."
Mark Ambrose, who has been training a team from the Cornwall Army Cadet Force, said: "It's great to finally see all their hard work get them over the line.
"The cadets are in this 110%, it's an amazing sight to see."
Vic and Ross Stamp, who took part in the Ten Tors challenge in 2010, saw the team off from Dartmoor Community College where they are now volunteer trainers.
"Seeing it from the other side is quite different and brings back all the memories from when we did it," said Mrs Stamp.
The Army, which will be putting teams at all the checkpoints, works with Devon and Cornwall 4x4 Response as well as police and other emergency crews to keep the event safe.
Event director Col Gary McDade, who took part in 1988 and 1990, said he knew how the youngsters were feeling.
"I think there are various senses and emotions going but all the participants are excited," he said.
