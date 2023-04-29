Plymouth Argyle: Superfan from Japan thanks 'kind people' for welcome
A Plymouth Argyle "superfan" from Japan has thanked the "kind people" of Plymouth for making him welcome.
Tatsuki Usi was among the crowd at the crunch game between Argyle and Burton Albion at Argyle's Home Park stadium.
An Argyle win in their final home game of the season ensured promotion from League One to the Championship.
Mr Usi, a fan of Argyle since watching them in an FA Cup game in 2005, said he was nervous before the game, but predicted a 2-0 win for Argyle.
Wearing full Argyle regalia, he said: "Plymouth is a beautiful city and the people are wonderful and kind.
"It's been amazing every day."
Plymouth is a "very great city", Mr Usi added.
He was also at Wembley stadium on 2 April to watch Argyle in the final of the EFL Trophy, a game they lost to Bolton Wanderers 4-0.
Mr Usi, who has amassed a substantial array of Argyle merchandise at his home, has said as far as he knows he is one of only a handful of Argyle fans from Japan.