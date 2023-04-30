Dartmoor Ten Tors: Teenagers defy fog to finish trek
Teams of teenagers battled thick fog to finish the Ten Tors challenge - a two-day trek across Dartmoor.
Hundreds of trekkers in teams crossed the finishing line at the Army's Okehampton Camp.
Teams navigated routes of 35, 45 or 55 miles (56, 72 or 88km), through 10 check points and carrying everything they needed.
Charlie, 17, from Plymouth, said navigation had been "tricky" in the fog.
"A lot of us were starting to struggle at the end of the first day and the fog came in," said Charlie who was among the first 35-mile team to return.
Team colleague Will said: "The mist was rolling in last night and it was pitch black and the checkpoint closed at 10pm which we needed to get to.
"But we had some awesome navigation and we got to the checkpoint 20 minutes before it closed.
"I was struggling at that point."
Tom, 16, had woken at 05:30 BST on Sunday to get a head start on the walk back to the finish at Okehampton Camp.
"It was challenging, but worth it for the pasty at the end," he said.
"The second day was hardest because we were really trying to keep the pace up, so it was great crossing the finishing line."
Jeanette, whose son Eddie was taking part, said: "I sent out a boy yesterday and now I have a young man who has come home.
"It's the making of every child, a great experience."
Organiser Col Gary McDade said: "It's gone really well - the first teams were back by 09:30.
"There's a fantastic atmosphere here and for all the youngsters who have been out on the moor, they absolutely deserve all the congratulations that we can give them.
"The determination and the teamwork and the amount of effort they put into the training, to see all that come to fruition now is just brilliant, the sense of exhilaration and achievement will be absolutely magnificent."
