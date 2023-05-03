Westward Ho!: Two boys, 12, rescued from cliff face
Two 12-year-old boys have been rescued from a cliff face by emergency crews.
Fire crews were sent to Westward Ho!, Devon, at about 17:40 BST on Tuesday after the boys got stuck approximately 20m (65ft) up the cliff.
Crews from Appledore, Bideford and Hartland and a special rescue team from Barnstaple attended.
The boys were winched to safety after 19:00 by a coastguard helicopter and taken to their waiting parents at the top of the cliff.
Coastguard teams from Hartland and Bideford and the Appledore RNLI lifeboat also attended.
