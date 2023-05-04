Local elections: Polls open in Devon
- Published
Polls have opened for local elections being held in Devon.
Seats are being contested on all of the county's district councils, as well as Torbay's unitary authority, where all of its 36 councillor seats are up for grabs.
A third of the seats on both Plymouth and Exeter's city council seats are also being contested.
The polls are open from 07:00 BST until 22:00, with the results due to be announced throughout Friday.
District councils with seats up for grabs include: East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon, the South Hams, Teignbridge, Torridge and West Devon.
