Plymouth street preparing for children's coronation party
- Published
A Plymouth street is holding coronation party, with a special handmade banner and gifts for 100 children.
Pembroke Street has a history of celebrating royal occasions, with street parties for the silver, golden, diamond and platinum jubilees during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
For the Coronation of King Charles III the party will be held on Sunday.
One resident Debbie Cole-Irving said: "We all work together here and its like a big family."
Neighbour Karen Brown added: "It's tradition for me. I was a kid growing up here so even back in my parents' time we always had a street party.
"I don't think I will ever see another coronation and I've never seen one before so I think it is more important."
Food and commemorative souvenirs including a medal are being laid on for the 100 children who will be at Sunday's street party.
Pembroke Street resident Rachel Melville is part of the team that hand-stitched the banner over four weeks.
She said: "It's a chance for the children to all get together and socialise.
"It means a lot that in a few years time - hopefully not too soon - I'll no longer be here and in an event my children and grand-children will see that flag and think 'my mum did that'.
"And I'm proud of it."
